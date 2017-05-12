Leitrim garden designer and Organic Centre announced for Bloom 2017

Leitrim based garden designer and interior architect, Leonie Cornelius and the Organic Centre in Rossinver have been announced in the line-up for Bloom 2017.

Run by Bord Bia and now in its 11th year, Bloom showcases the best of Ireland’s horticultural and food industry. This year’s event will take place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin for five days, June 1-5, over the June bank holiday weekend.

‘Everyone has a Dream’ by Leonie Cornelius at Woodie’s is a small show garden for the popular Woodie’s brand. This dreamy space, which combines old and new, aims to show how, through careful design consideration and creative thinking, we can build the garden of our dreams on a small scale. It will aim to show how simple products such as stone, copper and painted surfaces can combine to create a truly unique and personalised space, which is all about customisation and creative thinking. The garden invites us all to ‘Dream big in small spaces’.

Leonie Cornelius is a garden designer and interior architect. Her company, Blume Design, specialises in extraordinary customised garden and interior designs for companies and brands, as well as private clients. One of Ireland’s leading garden designers, Leonie has worked on the RTÉ Today Show as the regular garden design expert and is a Judge on the popular RTÉ Super Garden show. In 2016 she started working as the Woodie’s Design Ambassador and collaborates on unique design projects and ideas with the well-known brand. Leonie’s first book, Dream Gardens, is in shops now.

The Floral & Nursery Pavilion will be brimming with flowers and plants from more than 30 of the very best plant nurseries in Ireland and Hans Wieland from the Organic Centre in Rossinver will be located here. The Organic Centre promotes organic growing, sustainable living and eco-tourism. It is a not for profit organisation set up in 1995, with the aim of providing public education, training and information.

Located on a 19 acre site in Rossinver, Co Leitrim and offers 100 weekend courses on organic horticulture, gardening, green crafts, alternative energy, and artisan food production. The Centre is a recognised eco-tourism destination. Facilities include demonstration gardens & polytunnels, an orchard & soft fruit area with heritage varieties and an eco-shop selling organic seeds, garden tools, books, and seasonal vegetables.