Made in Drumshanbo
Gunpowder Irish Gin takes to the high seas
Ms Queen Victoria Cunard.
The Shed Distillery based in Drumshanbo has announced that Gunpowder Irish Gin has been chosen by MS Queen Victoria Cunard to be added to her premium drinks collection after achieving excellence in tasting and quality assessment.
Known for her elegance and her graceful splendour this ship is evocative of liners past,
The curious mind of PG Rigney takes to the high seas once again.
