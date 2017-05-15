RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival
All Ireland success for Maura
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maura McGuinness proudly holding the Joan Walsh Memorial Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role which she won for her role as Madge in 'Philadelphia, Here I Come' at the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival 2017 Awards Ceremony in Athlone Radisson Hotel. She is pictured with her husband Killian McGuinness and sin Charles McGuinness.
