RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival

All Ireland success for Maura

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maura McGuinness proudly holding the Joan Walsh Memorial Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role which she won for her role as Madge in 'Philadelphia, Here I Come' at the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Festival 2017 Awards Ceremony in Athlone Radisson Hotel. She is pictured with her husband Killian McGuinness and sin Charles McGuinness.