Danish Prime Minister on private visit to Leitrim

The Danish Prime Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, made a private visit to the county over the weekend.

The Leitrim Observer understands that he and his family were visiting friends in the area.

Locals reported a large garda presence around north Leitrim which would be standard procedure for gardai providing security for a visiting dignitary.

Locals also said there were gardai around the village of Drumkeerin and rural mountain area of Creevelea.

"Vacant houses and farm buildings have been checked. Some foreign plain clothes detectives are also circulating. A number of fixed Garda checkpoints are in place.

"There have been sightings of a multi-vehicle motorcade moving around local roads today (Friday)."

The Danish Embassy has confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his family did visit the county but stressed this was a private visit.