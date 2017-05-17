Carrick-on-Shannon
€2.25m price tag for prime Leitrim property
This three storey terraced property is for sale in Carrick-on-Shannon.
A prime three storey property on Carrick-on-Shannon's Bridge Street has been listed for sale with a price tag of €2,250,000.
The Bank of Ireland are tenants in the first two floors of the 9,000 sq. feet (836 sq. metres) property. The final floor is unoccupied.
Cushman & Wakefield Galway are sole agents for the sale and note that the current tenants will be unaffected by the sale.
