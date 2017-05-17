€2.25m price tag for prime Leitrim property

A prime three storey property on Carrick-on-Shannon's Bridge Street has been listed for sale with a price tag of €2,250,000.

The Bank of Ireland are tenants in the first two floors of the 9,000 sq. feet (836 sq. metres) property. The final floor is unoccupied.

Cushman & Wakefield Galway are sole agents for the sale and note that the current tenants will be unaffected by the sale.



































