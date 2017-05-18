Ant and Dec pay surprise visit to Leitrim

Popular TV presenters Ant and Dec surprised the locals of Drumshanbo and Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday when they visited Leitrim.

Fresh from their big win at the BAFTAs at the weekend, much-loved Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec were happy to pose with locals for pics.

It is not exactly clear what the dynamic duo were doing in the county but a production team and cameras were also spotted during their trip.

