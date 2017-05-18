Leitrim store takes one of top prizes at prestigious XL Retailing Standard Awards
Noel Duignan’s XL store in Drumsna, Co Leitrim has been honoured for outstanding excellence in retail.
Mr Duignan’s XL store was among a group of retailers from around the country who were awarded a Bronze XL Retailing Standard Award at a special ceremony held recently in Co Kilkenny.
The XL Retailing Standard Awards are only given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection, including visits from mystery shoppers.
John Moane, Managing Director of BWG Foods Wholesale Division owners and operators of the XL brand said: “I’d like to congratulate our outstanding county Leitrim winner, Duignan’s XL on their award, and wish them continued success in the future."
