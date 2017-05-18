Appeal following theft of four miniature horses in Co Leitrim

The owners of four miniature horses, stolen overnight from the Kiltoghert area of Co Leitrim, are appealing for assistance from the public in tracing their whereabouts.

The four mares were stolen from a property along the Drumsna to Leitrim Village road just outside Carrick-on-Shannon sometime between sunset yesterday (Wednesday) and 10am today.

All of the horses are micro-chipped and passported.

The owners of the animals are especially worried about one of the mares as she is heavily pregnant and due to foal any day now.

One of the other mares also bears distinctive tri-colour markings and is very small, even for a miniature horse. She also has one blue eye as a result of an injury when she was very young and is partially blind.

Gardai have been contacted but the owners of the horses are desperately worried about their animals.

They are appealing to anyone who may have noticed a strange van or vehicle and trailer stopped and loading stock on the Drumsna to Leitrim Village Road in Kiltoghert last night, to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650510.