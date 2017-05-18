Ant and Dec have been charming the locals during their recent trip to Co Leitrim

TV celebs Ant and Dec have been causing a storm around Leitrim the last few days as their appearance in various locations have surprised and delighted locals.

The pair known from 'Saturday Night Take Away' and I'm a Celebrity- Get Me Out of Here" were in Drumkeerin this morning filming in the church and at McDavitt's Bar.

The purpose of their visit to the county is top secret but Anthony McPartlin told the paper they are in the county to "film a documentary for ITV." The show ill be aired next year, but they would not be drawn on the subject of the documentary. They said they enjoyed their visit to Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo and Drumkeerin and will be heading to Fermanagh tomorrow for filming.

It is understood they were filming in the church in Drumkeerin, so it could be assumed they were looking at parish records. McPartlan is a common name around Drumkeerin and a genealogist was on location so it can be guessed that Ant may be tracing his ancestry to Leitrim.

We will have to wait for the show to air to know more.

If you got your picture taken with the pair send it into us at edtor@leitrimobserver.ie

#leitrim win the Connacht junior title #antanddec visit Drumkeerin and #Endakenny stands down. Not a bad Wednesday — kevin forde (@lugmeen) May 17, 2017

Ant and dec!! #Ant&dec #antanddec #carrickonshannon #leitrim #ireland A post shared by Emma Butler (@buttz102) on May 18, 2017 at 3:25am PDT