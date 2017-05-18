17 patients impacted by chemotherapy drug shortage at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital has had to defer treatment for 17 patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment as a result of a shortage of chemotherapy drugs in hospitals across the State.

Baxter Healthcare are the sole supplier of compounded chemotherapy drugs to Irish hospitals. They have admitted they are experiencing a “temporary supply constraint”.

Sligo University Hospital is a part of the Saolta University Healthcare Group and today a statement was issued to the Leitrim Observer confirming that 17 patients have been affected by the drug shortage at the hospital.

The statement also noted "Sligo University Hospital has an internal drug compounding facility but this is closed until next Tuesday for essential maintenance. Due to the drug supply issue, the hospital has had to defer treatment for 17 patients.

"Sligo University Hospital regrets the inconvenience and distress caused to patients. Sligo University Hospital hopes to restore normal service next week."