Longford meeting to discuss pay and working conditions for Early Years education workers

Sinn Féin’s Childcare spokesperson Kathleen Funchion TD will hold an open meeting in the Longford Arms Hotel tonight, Monday, May 22 to discuss pay and working conditions in the Early Years sector.

The Sinn Féin TD is compiling a report for the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children and Youth Affairs, on the working conditions of professionals in the Early Childhood Care and Education sector.

Speaking in advance of the meeting Kathleen Funchion said: “This meeting is for all early years workers in Longford and neighbouring counties like Leitrim and Roscommon to have their voice heard regarding pay and working conditions in the Early Years sector.

“We are looking for Early Years Educators, Room Leaders, Managers and non-owner Managers to attend and be part of the discussion.

“This is an important opportunity to have the voice of a rural areas included in the Oireachtas report, to highlight gender inequality issues regarding pay, and the sustainability of the infrastructure in every county.

During her visit to Longford, Funchion will also visit local childcare and youth services.

The meeting in the Longford Arms Hotel starts at 7pm.