Leitrim projects receive Heritage Council funding

The Heritage Council and the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys has announced funding for a number of heritage projects in County Leitrim under its 2017 Community Heritage Grants Scheme.

An example of the projects that have received funding in County Leitrim include:

- Conservation Management Plan, Gubbalaun Abbey, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. The aim of the project is to prepare a conservation management plan to inform future stone consolidation and repair works to the church ruin following condition assessment and historical research. Applicant - Rossinver Parish Finance Council. Amount awarded - €6,000.

- Green-Door 2017 - festival of rural architecture. Green-Door is a Festival of Rural Architecture and Design. Its aim is to raise awareness of environmentally conscious and sustainable Irish homes and ways of life through a weekend of open-homes. Applicant - Inspirational Homes. Amount awarded - €2,000.

The Community Heritage Grant Scheme supports projects that promote an appreciation and enjoyment of heritage and make a lasting difference to heritage, people and communities.

A total of 196 heritage projects nationwide have been awarded funding under the scheme, which supports the continuing conservation and development of Irish heritage through local community based groups.

Funding of €800,000 has been offered through the Heritage Council and the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and 429 projects across the country applied for funding.

Michael Parsons, Heritage Council Acting Chair, commented, “The Community Grants Scheme continues to be a hugely popular initiative, and while we weren’t able to support all of the projects which applied, I am very pleased that so many projects across the country will benefit from support. These projects contribute to local economies, improve our tourism product and give people the opportunity to contribute to their local community. In addition they help keep important parts of our Heritage alive.”