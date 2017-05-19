Leitrim's Fine Gael councillors back Varadkar bid for party leader

Leitrim County Council Fine Gael members have issued a statement confirming that they have unanimously decided to support Leo Varadkar's bid for party leader.

The statement, issued earlier this evening said:"Having discuss the matter at length, we have concluded that Deputy Varadkar's balance of youth and experience along with his unequalled ability make him the ideal candidate to lead the party and the country."

The statement was signed by Cllr John McCartin, Cllr Frank Dolan, Cllr Sean McDermott and Cllr Finola Armstrong-Maguire.