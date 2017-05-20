Leitrim County Council are looking for long term residential properties to rent

Leitrim County Council is looking for properties to rent under the Long-Term Leasing Scheme in Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton.

The Council wants to source family type dwellings and two bedroom apartments / dwellings in all four locations.

The only stipulations are that the properties must be located in the town environs within close proximity to services and amenities.

The Council has stressed it is not interested in one-off rural dwellings in these areas.

Benefits of the Long-term Leasing/Rental Accommodation Scheme for the landlord/owner of the property include:

- Guaranteed rent in line with the current market rents

- Medium to long term commitment

- No change of tenancy or advertising costs

- No rental collection on your part



Properties for consideration must be furnished and comply with the minimum standards for private rented accommodation. Evidence of compliance with all relevant property charges must also be provided.

If you have a property/properties available and are interested in participating in this Scheme please forward details in relation to the property address, description to include property type, number of bedrooms, living accommodation etc, estimated market rent sought for the property and your own contact details on or before Friday 9th June, 2017 to:

Senior Executive Officer - Housing & Corporate Services

Leitrim County Council

Aras-an-Chontae

Carrick-on-Shannon

Co. Leitrim.