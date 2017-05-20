Co Leitrim playground named in list of 50 Best Playgrounds in country

Glencar Park, Largandoon, Glencar, in north Leitrim has been in the top 50 list of Best Playgrounds in the country.

The list, published in the Irish Times highlights the best places to bring your children - and Leitrim's own Glencar Park and Waterfall gets a big thumbs up!

Reviewing the Glencar Park, the editorial notes that the park is boasts spectacular scenery.

"If you want to add poetry to your playground pilgrimage, make your way to Glencar in Leitrim (not Sligo as often believed). The playground is in the scenic glaciated valley where the enchanting Glencar Waterfall can be found. The waterfall was mentioned by WB Yeats in The Stolen Child, and a wooded walk towards it allows for magical storytelling on the way. For the older children and adults, who may not see the joy of a simple but modern playground, the glaciated valley serves as the perfect backdrop for a geography lesson. The Teashed, located right beside the playground, beats most playground snack areas with its range of fresh food, desserts and locally produced arts and crafts."

The fact that the park is just short walk to the gorgeous Glencar Waterfall, just adds to its appeal for families.