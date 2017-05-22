Hold off on the shorts - the heatwave isn't here in Co Leitrim yet

Ok, so there has been plenty of talk about this week's 'heatwave' but before you all jump the gun and break out the shorts you may want to read the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

The weather will be cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards. Bright or sunny spells following this afternoon and some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh southerly wind, veering southwesterly.



Tonight

Dry with clear spells at first tonight. However; cloud will increase from the southwest overnight, bringing a little patchy light rain and drizzle and with hill and coastal mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes at first; backing southerly and decreasing light to moderate.

But the good news is that the weather is set to pick up later this week!