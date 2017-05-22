Woman arrested following €80,000 drugs seizure in Sligo

Gardaí have seized drugs with an approximate street value of €80,000, subject to analysis, and have arrested a woman in her 30s following a planned search at a house in the Carraroe area of Co Sligo.



The search was conducted at 8pm on Sunday, May 21, 2017. During the search an amount of cannabis and cocaine were seized.



The woman was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ballymote Garda station under the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Traficking) Act 1996