Release of 3.6 GHz band will result faster wireless services

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten today gave a strong welcome to the announcement by ComReg of the results of its auction for the 3.6 GHz band, which will result in better and faster wireless services across rural Ireland and urban areas.

Minister Naughten stated: “Today’s announcement by ComReg is hugely significant, particularly for people in rural Ireland. The level of frustration felt by people in rural Ireland at the lack of quality mobile and wireless broadband service is something that I have been working to address since becoming Communications Minister.

"Today’s announcement will mean an 86% increase in spectrum capacity to meet the growing demand for mobile and wireless broadband service across rural and urban areas. The award of 15 year licences for spectrum rights of use to Imagine, Airspan Spectrum Holdings, Vodafone Ireland, Three Ireland, and Meteor will provide a degree of stability as well as creating future investment certainty.

"The award of this new spectrum can potentially benefit hundreds of thousands of people and I urge operators to move early in rolling out their services. Today’s results complement the work of the Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce. I established the Taskforce to address the level of frustration felt by customers, especially in rural Ireland, in not receiving the level of services they expect and deserve. The Taskforce is working on eliminating barriers to telecommunications infrastructure across the country. The longer term result from today’s announcement will be that Ireland will be much better placed for any future 5G deployment and enable us to play a leading role as a digital leader in the EU.”