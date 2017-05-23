Barbara Taylor appointed Head of AIB in Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim

AIB has appointed Barbara Taylor as Head of AIB in Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim with responsibility for AIB’s overall engagement with customers in those counties.

The three counties form one of nineteen new “Local Markets” each to be headed by an individual leader responsible for AIB’s overall interaction with customers in that region.

The new structure provides customers with a one-stop-shop service and brings more local autonomy when it comes to decision-making, including lending.

As Local Market Leader, Taylor will work for customers at a local level, eliminating duplication and unnecessary complexities in the system.

“AIB is currently reorganising its banking model to put our customers first, whether they’re retail, business or corporate customers. I am excited to take up the Local Market Leader role for Sligo, Leitrim & Roscommon. I am very familiar with our customer base in this market. In particular, coming from a farming and SME background, I know the challenges that are faced by farmers and SME’s. Both myself and the strong team of Relationship Managers and Business Customer Advisors I have behind me are there to respond to and address those challenges. I am always available & willing to meet with our customers to discuss their needs and always strive to put our customers first.’’ said Taylor.

Taylor has been with AIB for over 25 years and spent several years working in the Bank’s UK operations before returning to Ireland where she fulfilled various management functions including as Branch Manager in several branches around the North West.

With 2.3 million customers, AIB is deeply rooted at every level in the local community.

AIB’s 3,000 network bank staff are drawn from within the community, bringing with them unique local knowledge and understanding of their customers and their needs.

“This close relationship between AIB and our customer base is crucial to our business and at the heart of our planning. Customers set the pace today and banks are required to respond. Customers expect personal professional service, be it over-the-counter or through technology.’’ Taylor said.

“We are aware that we must maintain the right balance between providing our customers with trusted personal, one-to-one service and an accessible and reliable digital and mobile service,’’ she added.