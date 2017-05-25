Carrick gig by 'Fallen Lights' to support mental health

Midlands based quartet, Fallen Lights, are getting set to embark on their mammoth 32 gigs in 32 days in 32 counties tour of Ireland during May and June 2017 to inspire everyone they meet along the way to ‘mind your mind’.

As part of part of the tour, the band will be playing a live gig on Sunday, June 4, at Percy Whelan’s in Carrick-on-Shannon (check out the Inspire website www.inspirewellbeing.ie for exact details of the gig).

Fallen Lights are bringing their high intensity live show on the road this summer for an impressive (32) date tour across Ireland with proceeds from the tour donated to Inspire.

All four lads in the band, Joe, Graham, Jay and Andrew have or know someone close to them in their lives who is affected by a mental health issue.

As typical young Irish men, they know all too well that there can be a stigma in talking about the subject, or reaching out for help. They want to get out and about and share the positive word that mental health issues are not anything to be ashamed or embarrassed about and that it can at times be ok to not be ok and need to ask for help.

The lads themselves are no mental health experts but they are talented musicians, so they are joining forces with Inspire (who know a thing or two about mental health and wellbeing), to use their talent as musicians to go on the road, help make some noise, get people, especially young people talking, and help Inspire to be able to develop and deliver mental health and wellbeing services right across the island of Ireland.

Through its free confidential counselling services, Inspire also covers nearly a million ‘lives’ throughout Ireland in settings such as colleges, Institutes of Technology and workplaces large and small.

It is estimated that one in four adults in Ireland will experience a mental health problem at some time.

If you want to check out Fallen Lights for yourself and learn a bit more about the five inspirational steps Inspire would like you to take to enhance your own personal wellbeing, please go along and support the gig.