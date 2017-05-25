Moyne class of 1967 to meet after 50 years

In June 1967, sixteen young lads sat the Leaving Cert in the famous Moyne Latin School.

On Friday, June 2, the same sixteen “pensioners” will meet again, fifty years later, to talk and reminisce about the days when they cycled long distances in good weather and bad to study Latin and Greek.

Their class was the last before the introduction of free education, school busses and third-level grants.

A new era was about to commence in September 1967 under Donogh O’Malley’s grand scheme for Irish education. Neither did they have the pleasure (or temptation) of sitting beside girls in class, as it was boys-only until autumn 1967.

Twenty-five years ago, the class had a school reunion, but they haven’t met since.

Remarkably, buíochas le Dia, all sixteen who were in the Leaving Cert class of 1967 are alive and well.

When they entered Moyne in 1962, there were forty pupils in first year, but that dwindled to sixteen over the five years.

The boys who sat the Leaving Cert in 1967 were never to enjoy a trip on a school bus, but many a pupil got a “pull” up from Ballyduffy or Fyhora or up Crott hill behind a Ferguson 20 tractor.

It was a humble school in ways with just five teachers, five rooms and seven subjects. Latin and Greek were crucial at the time as every class would produce some candidates for the priesthood.

Two of the 1967 class became priests; Fr Pat Lennon now in Ardagh and Fr Michael Kiernan who is in Sacramento, California.

Of the sixteen in class, eight were from Leitrim, six from Longford and two from Cavan. Thus the three provinces were all represented.

The class will meet at the old Latin School, now the Community Centre, at 3.00pm on Friday, June 2, and anyone who may have been in the group in first year will be welcome to call.

Beidh fáilte romhaibh.

Pictured are: Moyne 2nd Year Class of 1963/64.

Back Row L to R: Michael McCabe, Rocullion, Cloone; Gerry Masterson, Beaghmore, Carrigallen; Gene Dowling, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Pat Redehan, Corglass, Moyne; Ciarán O’Rourke, Druminbawn, Aughavas; Bernard Grimes, Beaghmore, Carrigallen; Donal Brady, Loughdavin, Loughduff; Benny Cumiskey, Berneyhill, Gowna.

Front Row: Gerry Lyons, Carrigallen; Seán Ó Súilleabháin, Aughakine, Aughnacliffe; Pat Lennon, Crealaughta, Ballinamuck; Michael Kiernan, Bandra, Ballinamuck; Liam McNamee, Drumkeeran, Cloone; Mark Reilly, Berinagh, Moyne; Éamon Maguire, Carrigallen.