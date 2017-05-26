Neven Maguire to cook at The Organic Centre

Neven Maguire, from the award-winning MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, has been a patron and friend of The Organic Centre practically from the beginning.

Every year he freely and generously gives his time to entertain their guests with an inspiring and enlightening cooking demonstration. This will be the Centre's only fund-raising event of the year and they ask for your support to buy tickets at €20, helping them to raise funds for refurbishing the Centre.

It takes quite a bit of money and resources to maintain their training and Visitors' Centre, the gardens, polytunnels and orchard for people to enjoy and learn from. The Centre is very grateful to its members, who already help with their yearly membership fee and they actively seek new members.

Make it a day out, enjoy tours around the garden with tips and tricks for growing great vegetables and then sit down and watch Neven doing what he does best: Cooking up a storm with local, Irish and organic ingredients.

His cookery demos are a roller-coaster event. His fame is so total that it’s sobering to remember that all this is built on the basis of excellent modern cooking, served in a small restaurant with rooms, in a remote country village in the Irish borderlands.

But once you taste Maguire’s food – the scallops with pork cheeks; the braised feather blade with oxtail; the Thornhill duck with quinoa; the halibut with basil risotto – you realise that what has made him famous is the unalloyed generosity of his cooking: he wants to please everyone, every time." (McKennas Guides). Neven has always enjoyed teaching and the recently established Neven Maguire Cookery School is the fulfillment of a long-time ambition.

The purpose-built cookery school is located beside MacNean House & Restaurant and features a range of exciting cookery classes which Neven teaches to all skill levels. The Organic Centre's fund raising event is a unique opportunity to get up and close to your favourite chef in an intimate setting.

Join them for a very special culinary experience as they make the connection from the garden to the kitchen from growing vegetables to cooking them.

Their guided tours will highlight the importance of fresh, organic and local produce for chefs, restaurants and cafes.

To top it off the in-house award winning Grass Roof Cafe, run by chef Aisling Stone, will present a very special menu on the day.

The fundraising event is on Sunday, June 11 from 12am -5pm with guided tours around the gardens by Ingrid Foley and polytunnels by Hans Wieland to inspire you to grow your own organic food.

Neven Maguire will be on stage at 2pm for his cooking demonstration. There will also be a raffle with exciting prizes on the day.