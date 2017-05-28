Appeal for volunteers in Dromod

Dromod Development Committee members are looking for a few volunteers to help out with some weeding and tidying up around the village as the Tidy Towns judges are due to do their rounds in early June.

Cllr Sean McGowan is asking if a few people living in the village could give an hour or two of their time to help out with a bit of weeding and tidying.

They are planning on meeting at the Fountain / Mohill Road junction next Wednesday, May 31 at 8 pm.

Please come along, join in and spread the word and tell everyone who you think might be interested in helping.