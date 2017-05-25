Lidl hopes to contribute positively to the area

There is a lot of discussion in Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding area about Lidl and the company's plans to sell its current store in Co Roscommon and develop a new store in Co Leitrim.

A fresh application has been lodged for a new store at Attifinlay in the town, on a site where a previous application was refused by An Bord Pleanala.

Just this week, Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber President, Colm McGrath, spoke of his concern at the proposed move to a greenfield site on the County Leitrim side and the impact such a move might have on traffic.

A statement from Lidl to the Leitrim Observer stated, "Lidl welcomes the decision from Roscommon County Council to grant permission to change the current Lidl store at Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon into a car showroom and gym facility.

"Lidl are seeking to develop a state-of-the-art, modern retail store at a new site at Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon.

"We are working with architects and planners to ensure that our development will contribute positively to the area. Plans have recently been lodged and we are awaiting feedback from the local authority.

"Lidl currently operates 150 stores in the Republic of Ireland and employs over 4,200 people. In a recently commissioned economic report it was found that Lidl buys over €500 million of Irish goods and services annually. In addition to this, 1.4% of Irish food and drink exports was for resale in Lidl stores around Europe."