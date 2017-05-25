Leitrim deaths - Thursday, May 25 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Noel Cassidy, Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford



The death has occurred of Noel Cassidy (Musician) of Fardrummin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. May Noel Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Teresa (Terrie) McGowan (née Glancy), Dromahair, Co Leitrim / Sligo Town, Co Sligo

Teresa McGowan, nee Glancy, known as Terrie, of Woodlands Avenue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of 36 Temple Street, Sligo. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, daughters Therese and Roísín, son Enda, grandsons Mark, Shane, J.J., Alan, Conor, Dáire, Shay and Jake, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Thursday, 25th from 6pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday, May 26 to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Day Centre, Holywell, Sligo.

Carmel McDermott (née Brady), Oldtown, Co Dublin / Elphin, Co Roscommon

McDermott (nee Brady) Carmel, Coolamber Drive, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin and formerly Oldtown, Co. Dublin and Elphin, Co. Roscommon. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Ronan and Sean, daughters Deirdre and Orla, grandchildren, sisters Patricia, Josephine and Aileen, daughters-in-law Deborah and Gwen, sons-in-law Colin and Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday 25th from 3pm. Removal on Friday 26th morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Rathcoole for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Saggart Cemetery.