Free college places at IT Sligo

IT Sligo is offering a new range of free college places on courses funded by Springboard for the 2017/18 academic year.

The programmes have a particular focus on the Science, Technology and Engineering disciplines, and are being offered as part of Springboard+ 2017 initiative, which was launched on Wednesday, May 24.

The courses are tailored to meet key growth areas such as Biopharmaceutical Science, Information Technology, Lean Sigma, Quality and Polymer Technologies.

Springboard is a Government-funded initiative, which aims to help participants upskill to enhance or kickstart their career prospects. It offers free courses at certificate, degree and masters level leading to qualifications in areas where there are employment opportunities in the Irish economy.

"These courses are free, part-time, online and completed within one year," explains Jean Gilligan, IT Sligo’s Springboard Co-ordinator.

"The free courses are open to applicants whether they are currently working or are looking to upskill to return to employment."

This year’s Springboard course offering at IT Sligo includes:

Level 6 Cert. in Biopharmaceutical Processing

Level 6 Cert. in Cleanroom Manufacturing

Level 6 Cert. in Process Technology

Level 7 Cert. Lean Sigma Quality

Level 7 Cert. in BioProcess Engineering

Level 7 Cert. in Biopharmaceutical Processing

Level 8 Higher Diploma in Science in Computing

Level 9 Cert. in Quality Analytics for Biopharma

Level 9 Cert. in Biopharmaceutical Science.

Online learning programmes at IT Sligo are designed for students who want to study part-time at a pace that matches their work life balance. Through a combination of online delivery technologies comprising the web- casting of live lectures over the internet as well as access to high quality recordings, IT Sligo is to the forefront of emerging breakthroughs in the delivery and assessment of online students.

Applications can be made using the Springboard website.

For queries about IT Sligo Springboard courses, please contact: Jean Gilligan, Springboard coordinator at IT Sligo. Email gilligan.jean@itsligo.ie Telephone: 071 9305835.