Leitrim deaths - Monday, May 29

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early (née Clarke), Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Margaret, Mary, Gretta Early, Drumgowla, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Dundalk, Co. Louth. She died peacefully, on Friday, May 26, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at The North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom Pat. Sadly missed by her sorrowing sons John and Thomas, (Drumgowla) daughters Marion Green (Carrick-on-Shannon), Bernadette (Bernie) Hamilton (Mohill), her sister Freda (Annaghmadoo), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass at 12 noon today, Monday, May 29, followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, Sligo. House private please.

Peter McAtasney, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, Co. Armagh / Cloone, Co. Leitrim



Peter McAtasney, Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Saturday, May 27, 2017, suddenly, at Aughnacloy House. Dearly beloved husband of Maura, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, R.I.P, and much loved father of Gerard and Mary Kellegher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Co Armagh, beloved father-in-law of Daphne and Eamon and loving grandfather of Saoirse, Tara, Tiarnán, Erinn and Aoise. Funeral on Tuesday at 10.30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 11 00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon



Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, on Sunday, May 28, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews Peter Hand and Johnny Hand, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, today, Monday, May 29, from 5.30p.m. followed by removal at 7p.m. to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 30 at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.