Murdered couple had link to Ballinamore

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, were stabbed after confronting a man allegedly trying to steal their car at their home in Upper Ramone Park, Portadown, Co Armagh, last Friday afternoon.

Mr Cawdery was a retired veterinary researcher who previously lived in Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh. He worked for a time during the 1980s as a veterinary research officer in the Teagasc Research Farm outside Ballinamore.

He carried out trials on fluke in cattle and would have worked closely with a number of farmers in the area on those trials.

A former colleague of his who worked with him in Ballinamore described him as a good academic who was very diligent in his work.

A 40-year-old man was arrested by police about a mile from the scene. The suspect is being questioned by detectives.