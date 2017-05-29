€436,736 to adapt housing in Leitrim

A sum of €436,736 will be made available in 2017 for Housing Adaptations for Older People and People with a Disability living in private houses in Co Leitrim.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Minister for Housing, Planning, Community & Local Government, Simon Coveney T.D., with a total of €59.8 million being made available in 2017 for Housing Adaptations for Older People and People with a Disability living in private houses.

This investment will allow extensions to be built for people with a disability as well as housing adaptations to improve mobility aid (such as stair lifts, access ramps, etc.).

Minister Coveney stated, "The grants that are made available, whether large or small, can greatly improve the quality of life of people with a disability or who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile."

The available exchequer funding for 2017 is €47.8m, an increase of 6% on the 2016 figure of €45m. Combined with the local authority contribution, the overall funding is now €59.8m.

The grants are 80% funded from the Exchequer by the Department of Housing, Planning, Community & Local Government, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority. Grants are payable in the main to owner-occupied (private) housing. Also eligible are houses being purchased under the Tenant Purchase Scheme, private rented accommodation, accommodation provided under voluntary housing schemes and accommodation occupied by persons living in communal residences. Grants of up to €30,000 are available for an adaptation, up to €8,000 for housing aid for older people and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

Here are some of the funds being made available in neighbouring counties.

Leitrim

€349,389 (exchequer funding) and €87,347 (local authority funding). Total: €436,736

Cavan

€1,132,455 and €283,114. Total: €1,415,569

Donegal

€631,127 and €157,782. Total: €788,909

Longford

€616,592 and €154,148. Total: €770,740

Roscommon

€799,390 and €199,848. Total: €999,238

Sligo

€1,061,459 and €265,365. Total: €1,326,824