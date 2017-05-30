Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, May 30

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Christy Monaghan, Arva, Co. Cavan

Christy Monaghan, Longford Road, Arva, Co. Cavan and formerly of Great Water St., Longford, suddenly on Sunday, May 28 in Cavan General Hospital. Christy will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, his carer Pauline McIntee (Arva), extended family, neighbours, and his many friends. May he Rest In Peace. Christy's remains will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church St, Longford, today, Tuesday, May 30, from 7pm until 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 31 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am with burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.

Peter McAtasney, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, Co. Armagh / Cloone, Co. Leitrim

Peter McAtasney, Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Saturday, May 27, 2017, suddenly, at Aughnacloy House. Dearly beloved husband of Maura, 13 Oakridge, Lurgan, R.I.P, and much loved father of Gerard and Mary Kellegher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Co Armagh, beloved father-in-law of Daphne and Eamon and loving grandfather of Saoirse, Tara, Tiarnán, Erinn and Aoise. Funeral today, Tuesday, at 10.30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. Our Lady of Fatima, pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Nora Maye, Caldra, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, on Sunday, May 28, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing nephews Peter Hand and Johnny Hand, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass in Strokestown Parish Church today, Tuesday, May 30 at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.