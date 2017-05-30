Aldi’s Carrick store team provides a dash of colour in support of Ireland’s cancer patients

Injecting some colour into the summer, Aldi’s Carrick-on-Shannon store team took part in the Irish Cancer Society’s Colour Dash sponsored by Aldi at Doorly Park, Sligo on Sunday, May 28.

Colour Dash, sponsored by Aldi, is a 5km race where colourful paint representing different types of cancer and cancer survivorship are thrown at participants as they complete the course.

Money raised from Colour Dash will go towards the Irish Cancer Society’s work to help people reduce their risk of getting cancer, to support those living with cancer and to fund on-going cancer research.

For more information visit www.cancer.ie