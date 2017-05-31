€10 million Abbott investment will help create new jobs

A €10 million investment by global healthcare company Abbott, will help create new jobs in Sligo, local Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin has said.

The company is moving its Irish Nutritional Devices business to IDA Ireland’s purpose-built Advance Technology building located in the Finisklin Industrial Estate.

According to IDA Ireland, the Finisklin building is being extended and Abbott’s move should be completed in the first half of next year.

“I am delighted that Abbott is relocating its 100 staff members to Finisklin and investing €10 million in the move.

“Relocating to IDA Ireland’s purpose built Advance Technology building here in Finisklin gives Abbott the potential to expand and create new jobs in Sligo in the future.

“In addition, Abbott’s decision to locate to the new facility sends out a really positive message to potential international investors that Sligo is open for business and has world class facilities to help ensure their success.

“Abbott, and its sister company Abbvie, are major employers in Sligo and the wider region, with four other factories located in the town."