Leitrim Deaths - Wednesday, May 31

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

John Joe Conwell, London and Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Joe Conwell, Highbury, London and formerly of Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Removal from Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Wednesday, May 31, to St. Brigid’s Church, Drumkeerin for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christy Monaghan, Arva, Co. Cavan

Christy Monaghan, Longford Road, Arva, Co. Cavan and formerly of Great Water St., Longford, suddenly on Sunday, May 28 in Cavan General Hospital. Christy will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, his carer Pauline McIntee (Arva), extended family, neighbours, and his many friends. May he Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday, May 31 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford at 11am with burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery.