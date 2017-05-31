Dromahair's Mary joins Dublin Fire Service

Mary Clancy, Corglancy, Dromahair was one of two female recruits who passed out at Dublin Fire Brigade's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 24.

Thirty-year old Mary, who had previously had worked in London with the city's emergency ambulance crew, said, “I applied for this, not thinking in a million years that I would get it, but here I am.”

Mary has had an enjoyable experience during her training with Dublin Fire Brigade and with the 48 other male and one other female trainees on the course.

She remarked, “The lads are brilliant. They don't treat you differently. They include you in every way.”

Mary added, “The training process was tough but there was 50 of us and we all gelled so well and everyone helped everyone. Everyone had their strong points and got stuck into it.

“The training in the Fire Brigade is a bit more military than the ambulances, it's all about the teamwork. I have a drive to help people, I have that motivation.

“Working in the ambulances, you get some bad calls but they are very rewarding.

“I love doing this job. I never mind getting up and going to work in the morning. I'm heading to Swords (Fire Brigade) Station and I'll be coming back here (Dublin Fire Brigade Training Centre) in January to do my paramedic training.”