Packie McPartlan Memorial Run & Walk

The second annual Packie McPartlan Memorial 5 Mile (8K) Run and Walk take place in Drumkeerin on this Saturday evening at 5.30pm.

The Run and Walk is being promoted by the Drumkeerin Festival Committee in association with North Leitrim Athletic Club and it has received an Athletics Association of Ireland permit for its certified 5 Mile measured course.

Saturday evening's Memorial Run and Walk takes in some spectacular scenery in the area and it also passes the home of the late Packie McPartlan en route.

All the proceeds will be donated to local charities.

Registration will take place in the Drumkeerin Community Centre on the Manorhamilton Road from 4pm on. The entry fee is €10 per runner.

Since this is an electronically chipped and timed event with Athletics Ireland it will provide a opportunity for all participants to beat their personal best time for the distance.

The Packie McPartlan Memorial Run and Walk will start from outside the Drumkeerin Community Centre at 5.30pm.