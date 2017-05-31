Fracking ban is a victory for people power says TD this morning

7,000 strong petition calling for Fracking ban

Deputy Tony McLoughlin who brought the anti-fracking bill to Dáil Eireann

Sligo-Leitrim TD, Deputy Tony McLoughlin has received wide praise in the Dáil this morning for the final debate on the anti-fracking Bill.

A number of TDs have referred to the Fine Gael TD, praising him for bringing the Private Members Bill before the Dáil.

Deputy Richard Boyd Barrett also praised the people for their commitment to fighting fracking in Ireland.

"The biggest victory here is the victory of people power," he just told the Dáil.