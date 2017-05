A public meeting is to be held in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, June 13 at 8pm.

The meeting has been organised to address local concerns about the proposed move of the Lidl store from Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon to a greenfield site at Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

All welcome.