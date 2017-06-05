Wear your Sunflower for North West Hospice

Sunflower Days in aid of North West Hospice take place from June 8 - 10 . Sunflowers pins and Sunflower plants will be available to buy from North West Hospice volunteers throughout the North West and the public’s support would be greatly appreciated.

Sunflower Days is a major national fundraising event for hospices throughout Ireland. While the event takes place on a national scale, all Sunflower Days’ activities in Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal are organised by North West Hospice and the organisation’s team of volunteers and supporters. This means that every euro raised in this region for Sunflower Days goes directly towards maintaining the North West Hospice service.

This is a major, annual fundraising event for North West Hospice. It costs over €2 million per year to provide the current Hospice Service and more than €1 million of this must come from fundraising activity and donations.

The amazing support that North West Hospice receives from the community has ensured that the Hospice, now in its 31st year, has grown from strength to strength. Loughan House has kindly partnered with NWH again this year so we will have wonderful sunflower plants for sale throughout the region as well as sunflower pins.

North West Hospice is extremely lucky to have incredible volunteers all around the North West region who are giving their time to help out with Sunflower Days.

It is thanks to them we’ll have sunflowers available throughout Leitrim this year including Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim Village, Drumshanbo, Mohill, Ballinamore, Manorhamilton and Kinlough. If you would like to bring our Sunflower’s campaign to your area or would like to help out with Sunflower Days then please contact North West Hospice on (071) 9170523 or fundraise@northwesthospice.ie

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion to those living with life-limiting illness in our community. Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie