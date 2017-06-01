Today's Deaths - Thursday, June 1

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford / Aughavas, Co. Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Shroid, Co. Longford and formerly of The 98 Bar, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, suddenly, at his residence. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Dorothy Fox, Killoe, Co. Longford / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Dorothy Fox (née Walsh), Esker South, Killoe, Co. Longford, formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, May 31, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Patsy, dearly loved mother of Grainne, Aoife and Doireann, grandmother of Patrick, sister of Margaret (Strokestown), Mary (Florida) and Tom (Meath). Sadly missed by her mother-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law Seánie and Liam, sisters-in-law Margaret, Maureen and Lynne, brothers-in-law Michael, Hugo and Mickey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many wonderful friends.

Dorothy's remains will be reposing in St. Joseph's Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford, today, Thursday, June 1, from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 2, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co. Longford, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Friday morning please. Family flowers only, please.