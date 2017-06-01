Carrick-on-Shannon Lotto players are this morning being urged to check their tickets following Wednesday’s (31st May) €2 million jackpot win.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was sold on Tuesday 30th May at Kennedy’s Topaz Store in Attyfinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

Incredibly, this is the second Lotto jackpot win for Co. Leitrim in the past 12 months. Last August, a lucky syndicate purchased their winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth over €11 million in Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

The winning Lotto numbers were:

15, 31, 33, 34, 36, 43 Bonus 39

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

So check your tickets – you could be a €2 million euro richer!

Owner of the winning Topaz Store in Carrick-on-Shannon, Kevin Kennedy said, "I still can’t believe this incredible news. This is a fantastic win for one of our very lucky customers. There’s a great buzz in the town this morning but we haven’t heard any news from our winner as of yet. We wish them all the luck in the world with their €2 million windfall.

"This is our biggest Lotto win to date and it’s a dream come true for us and our lucky customer. We have sold a lot of winning scratch cards in the past but nothing of this magnitude,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lotto players from last Saturday’s (27th May) €4,541,179 jackpot draw are being reminded to check their tickets carefully.

A National Lottery spokesperson said, "We are still waiting to hear from our winning ticketholder for last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot, worth over €4.5 million. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at An Post in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin on Friday 26th May. We would urge all players to check their tickets and if it is a winner, sign it and contact our Claims Team on 01-836 4444."

