Road closures in Leitrim this week

A number of road closures will take place in the county town this week to facilitate Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival on Main Street and Bridge Street.

Today, Friday, June 2 the road from Bridge Street/N4 junction to Min Street/R280 junction will be closed from 6-9pm.

Also on Friday, Main Street /R280 to Park Lane Junction will be closed from 9-11pm.

On Saturday, June 3 the road from Bridge Street/N4 junction to Bridge Street/Quay Road junction will be closed from 9pm to midnight.

On Sunday, June 4 the road from Bridge Street/Quay Street to Main Street/Park Lane junction will be closed from 9pm to midnight.

On Wednesday, June 7 between 6-9pm the road from Bridge Street/St George's Terrace junction to Main Street/St Mary's Close junction will be closed.

All car parks at the Quay will be closed at the following times:

Sunday, June 4 - 9pm to 1am

Monday, June 5 - all day to 6pm

Friday, June 9 - all day to 10pm

Saturday, June 10 - all day to 6pm.

The alternative route to and from Main Street/Bridge Street is along the old Dublin Road toCarrick-on-Shannon Roundabout on the N4 to N4 Roundabout at the Carrick-on-Shannon bridge and Bridge Street and vice versa.