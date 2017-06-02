What has the weather in store for Leitrim this June Bank holiday weekend?
What will the weather be like this Bank Holiday weekend?
According to forecasters Co Leitrim is in for somewhat of a mixed bag weather-wise this June Bank Holiday weekend.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers expected this afternoon. Temperatures are set to reach 16C and overnight they will drop to 8C.
Saturday
Saturday will remain warm at 15C but there is the possibility of thundershowers during the day. Overnight temperatures will fall to 7C.
Sunday
Sunday will be most cloudy with a chance of a shower of two in places. Top temperature is 15C with overnight lows of 7C.
Monday
Bank Holiday Monday will still be warm with high of 16C expected, however there will be occassional rain and drizzle. Overnight temperatures will drop to 8C.
