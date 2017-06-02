Wishing Leitrim's own Rebecca McDermott the very best of luck in this weekend's Blue Jean Country Queen competition

This June Bank holiday weekend will see Queen's from all around Ireland and abroad travel to Athboy for the 30th annual Blue Jean Country Queen festival.

This year South Leitrim Macra member Rebecca McDermott will be representing Leitrim Macra in the competition.

Rebecca currently works as a training coordinator for a construction company in Galway. She is hoping to become the first Leitrim Blue Jean Country Queen and we want to wish her the very best of luck in representing our county.

The Blue Jean Country Queen festival will bring huge crowds to Athboy and events continue all weekend with the Queen announced at midnight on Sunday after after the Gala Banquet in the Darnley Lodge Hotel. Tickets are priced €45 and available by contacting the Blue Jeans committee on bluejeanfest@gmail.com