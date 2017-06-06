Only in Leitrim - Stylish Silage

The 2017 An Tostal Festival kicks off this year with a competition... Stylish Silage - Can you cut it?

The organisers have €600 in prizes - €300 for 1st place, €200 for 2nd place and €100 for 3rd place for the best painted bale or best sculpture made with bales.

It's all fun and a great way of brightening up the countryside.

For ideas to decorate your bales please get in touch with them on their facebook page or phone 086 858 1848 to register your entry.

Entries must be registered and complete for judging by Friday, June 23.