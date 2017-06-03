The Month's Mind Mass for the late Joanna Duignan, Gortinee, Aughamore will be held on Sunday, June 4 at llam in St Mary's Church, Annaduff, Co Leitrim.

Joanna's family have published an acknowledgement which reads as follows:

'Joanna's parents, Philip and Theresa, brothers Daniel, Aaron and Keith, and the extended family wish to express our sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all who sympathised and supported us following the sad and sudden loss of Joanna.

Thanks to our family, friends and local communities who called to the family home, telephoned, brought gifts of food, mass cards, and floral tributes. Also to those who travelled long distances to be with us.

We would like to express our appreciation to Annaduff GAA, Carrick AC and to the students and staff of Dublin City University who provided a guard of honour at Joanna's funeral mass. Many thanks also to DCU for assisting Joanna's friends throughout this difficult time and to Chancellor of DCU Martin McAleese and his wife Mary for their thoughtful words of support.

Many thanks to the local businesses and organisations for their generosity and to those who accommodated the needs of family and friends. Thanks to Joanna's friends and colleagues at the Cottage Restaurant in Jamestown for their mark of respect during the funeral mass week.

Sincere thanks to McGowan Funeral Directors for their professional service. To the grave diggers who prepared Joanna's final resting place, the alter servers, the Joyce's from Galway who sang beautifully, and not least to Fr. Wall, Fr. Faughnan, Fr. Greenan, Fr. Sullivan and Fr. McEntee for Joanna's concelebrated funeral mass.

Special thank you to Annaduff GAA and the local Gardai for traffic management, and to Cox's Steakhouse Dromod for their exceptional service.

Finally, to all our wonderful neighbours and friends who with their help and support really helped us through this difficult time.

We hope that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation.'