Ballinaglera raises a phenomenal €37,500 for baby Loughlin Óg

The community of Ballinaglera should take a bow after raising a phenomenal €37,542.40 in aid of the Baby Loughlin Og fund.

A cheque was presented by Ballinaglera Fundraising Group to his parents in Ballinaglera Community Hall on Tuesday, May 23 last.

The Group would like to sincerely thank everyone who purchased tickets for €10 each for the Baby Loughlin Og Fundraising event. A special word of thanks to all the people who gave up their time to sell the tickets.

A special word of gratitude to Shane McKeon, Ballinaglera who very generously sponsored a shorthorn heifer to the value of €1,200 as first prize in the draw.

Also to John McHugh, Ballinaglera who sponsored 2nd prize of €200 and to J.J. McGourty, Ballinaglera who sponsored 3rd prize of €100.

Thanks also to Gerry McGourty, Ballinaglera who sponsored €200 for the printing of a batch of tickets and also to Mulvey’s pub and Rynn’s pub, Ballinaglera who also sponsored €100 each for the printing of extra tickets.

The Fundraising Draw was held in Rynn’s pub Ballinaglera on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

1st prize of a shorthorn heifer to the value of €1,200: Annette Clarke, Ballinaglera.

2nd prize of €200: Carmel McGirr, Tempo, c/o MacNean Restaurant, Blacklion, who very kindly donated her prize back to the fund.

3rd prize of €100: Mel McLoughlin, Dowra.

They would also like to thank all the people who kindly donated fantastic spot prizes for the raffle on the night. The ticket sale and raffle raised the sum of €37,542.40.

They would like to thank the generosity from the public in purchasing tickets for the draw and the overall welcome they received from the public in general. There were tickets sold in every county in Ireland.

They would like to wish Baby Loughlin Og Burns and his parents all the very best in the future and hope with the success of this fundraising event that it will be of some benefit to them.