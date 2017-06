Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 2

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford / Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Shroid, Co. Longford and formerly of "The 98 Bar", Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Wednesday, 31st May, 2017, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Mae and his brothers; Eddie and Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Olivia and son Sylvester, daughter-in-law; Elaine, brothers; Dominic (New Zealand), Sean (Carrigallen), sisters; Margaret (Enniskillen) and Alice (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday (2nd June, 2017) from 2.00pm - 9.00pm and on Saturday from 12.00pm - 4.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6.00pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu if desired to Mullingar Regional Hospital or the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House private from 4.00pm on Saturday evening please.

John Thomas McKeon, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Thomas McKeon, Carntulla, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 10pm today, Friday, and on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. House private all other times. Removal to St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera at 7pm on Saturday. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery.

Dorothy Fox, Killoe, Co. Longford / Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Dorothy Fox (née Walsh), Esker South, Killoe, Co. Longford, formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, May 31, peacefully, in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Patsy, dearly loved mother of Grainne, Aoife and Doireann, grandmother of Patrick, sister of Margaret (Strokestown), Mary (Florida) and Tom (Meath). Sadly missed by her mother-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law Seánie and Liam, sisters-in-law Margaret, Maureen and Lynne, brothers-in-law Michael, Hugo and Mickey, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many wonderful friends.

Funeral Mass today, Friday, June 2, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co. Longford, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.