Leitrim civic amenity centre closed today

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Civic Amenity Centre in Mohill will be closed for business today, Friday 2nd June, 2017.

Leitrim County Council anticipate that the centre will re-open tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Members of the public are advised to call 071/9632974 tomorrow if they intend to use the site tomorrow. Leitrim County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.