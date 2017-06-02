Leitrim civic amenity centre closed today
The civic amenity site is closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
Due to unforeseen circumstances the Civic Amenity Centre in Mohill will be closed for business today, Friday 2nd June, 2017.
Leitrim County Council anticipate that the centre will re-open tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.
Members of the public are advised to call 071/9632974 tomorrow if they intend to use the site tomorrow. Leitrim County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.
