Plans progressing to provide five day nursing-led care at St Patrick’s Hospital

The HSE has committed to provide a five day nursing-led care at St Patrick’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon by the end of September 2017, according to Fianna Fáil Deputy for Roscommon/ Galway, Eugene Murphy.

In welcoming the move, Deputy Murphy said he has continually stressed the need for the reinstatement of full five day nursing led care at St Patrick’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon and he has tabled a number of parliamentary questions on the matter with the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

St Patrick’s Hospital currently provides a three day per week nurse based care system on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and when a nurse is not available a nurse manager supports the Day Hospital as required.

However, Deputy Murphy recently received a response from Frank Morrison Head of Social Care with CHO1 which stated that St Patrick’s Hospital are currently reviewing the service and plans are in progress to increase the service to five days per week which is planned to be operational by the end of Quarter 3.

"The patients, families and wider community of Carrick-on-Shannon have been advocating for the reinstatement of a full five day nursing led care for some time now so it’s most welcome to see that such a service will be reinstated by the end of September 2017 and I will be pushing to make sure the HSE adhere to this schedule and that this very much remains on the agenda," said Deputy Murphy.