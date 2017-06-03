Leitrim deaths - Saturday, June 3, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the local area:

Ellen "Ellie" Coogan (née O'Donnell), Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Ellen (Ellie) Coogan (nee O'Donnell), Corracar, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Knockananna, Co. Wicklow on Friday, June 2, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband’s Eoin Quale and Jim. Sadly missed by her relatives and a large circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet from 11am until 12 noon Sunday, June 4, with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, Co. Wicklow for Funeral Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Heslin, Shroid, Co. Longford and formerly of "The 98 Bar", Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, Wednesday, 31st May, 2017, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Mae and his brothers; Eddie and Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, Olivia and son Sylvester, daughter-in-law; Elaine, brothers; Dominic (New Zealand), Sean (Carrigallen), sisters; Margaret (Enniskillen) and Alice (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Remains reposing at his residence on Saturday from 12.00pm - 4.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas at 6.00pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, dontations in lieu if desired to Mullingar Regional Hospital or the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. House private from 4.00pm on Saturday evening please.



John Thomas McKeon, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Thomas McKeon, Carntulla, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 10pm today, Friday, and on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. House private all other times. Removal to St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera at 7pm on Saturday. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace.